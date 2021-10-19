PFT’s Week Seven 2021 power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on October 19, 2021, 11:49 AM EDT
1. Cardinals (6-0, last week No. 2): I keep saying “it won’t last.” And it keeps lasting.

2. Buccaneers (5-1, No. 3): They’ll be No. 1 again, in time.

3. Ravens (5-1, No. 4): To those who complained about the Ravens being No. 4, well, they’re no longer No. 4.

4. Rams (5-1, No. 5): Jared Goff returning to L.A. to face the Rams lacks the sizzle of Brady vs. the Patriots, for some reason.

5. Packers (5-1, No. 6): With each passing week, the Week One outcome becomes more confusing.

6. Bills (4-2, No. 1): The upcoming schedule is littered with wins.

7. Cowboys (5-1, No. 7): Cowboys fans need to brace for the possibility that, after the bye, it could be Cooper Rush at QB for a bit.

8. Bengals (4-2, No. 10): The Bengals may not be a Super Bowl team in 2021, but it feels like it’s coming.

9. Titans (4-2, No. 14): We’re witnessing history from Derrick Henry. And we need to start noticing.

10. Chargers (4-2, No. 8): Battleship 1, Strawberry 0.

11. Chiefs (3-3, No. 11): The Chiefs are trying to fix a flat tire on a moving car. With Patrick Mahomes, it’s not impossible.

12. Saints (3-2, No. 12): With so many great teams in the NFC, the Saints need to start stringing wins together now.

13. Raiders (4-2, No. 15): Everyone should be pulling for the Raiders, given the obvious and blatant efforts by someone with plenty of power and influence to torpedo their entire season by forcing an October coaching change.

14. Browns (3-3, No. 9): The Browns don’t do high expectations very well.

15. Vikings (3-3, No. 16): The next two games (Cowboys, Ravens) will go a long way toward determining whether this team can get to the playoffs.

16. Panthers (3-3, No. 13): 3-0 with Christian McCaffrey. And 0-3 without him.

17. Steelers (3-3, No. 21): Never, ever, ever write off the Steelers.

18. Patriots (2-4, No. 17): There’s no column in the standings for moral victories.

19. Seahawks (2-4, No. 18): Could Pete Carroll actually be sliding toward the hot seat?

20. 49ers (2-3, No. 20): Could Kyle Shanahan actually be sliding toward the hot seat?

21. Bears (3-3, No. 19): The Bears would welcome having a player-owner again.

22. Eagles (2-4, No. 22): The “hey we didn’t get our asses kicked by a much better team” thing only works for so long.

23. Falcons (2-3, No. 24): They’re good enough to make plenty of their games interesting.

24. Colts (2-4, No. 27): Give them credit for quickly getting past a heartbreaking loss to the Ravens.

25. Broncos (3-3, No. 23): If the season ended today, the Broncos would be the No. 7 seed in the AFC. When the season actually ends, they will not be.

26. Washington (2-4, No. 25): Their regression in 2021 makes their division title in 2020 even more impressive.

27. Jaguars (1-5, No. 32): Matthew Wright won a job by saving the head coach’s.

28. Jets (1-4, No. 29): “Thank you, Giants.”

29. Giants (1-5, No. 26): The person most responsible for the chronic mess in New York should be fired. John Mara, however, likely won’t fire himself.

30. Dolphins (1-5, No. 28): Stephen Ross’s finger is inching closer to the reset button.

31. Texans (1-5, No. 30): Well, at least they got their own win.

32. Lions (0-6, No. 31): Are the 2008 Lions rooting for the 2021 Lions to keep losing?

17 responses to “PFT’s Week Seven 2021 power rankings

  1. Some times a loss is a win. Back on earth is a better place for the Bills and their fans to be.

  2. The Packers are waaaaaaay too high! Rodgers beat a rookie QB with a third string RB this past week.

  4. I can’t imagine the Cardinals and Ravens are real threats in the playoffs given their histories. Bucs, Packers, and Rams are the top 3. After that, and it’s a big IF, but if the Cowboys’ D holds up they are #4 and absolutely loaded on offense. Bills still look like a complete team that can make a real run too so they’d be #5. And Chiefs #6 and can easily be top 3 if they can regain the discipline and focus. I’m not betting on Lamar in the playoffs, and I think Murray might be similar to Lamar and struggle in the playoffs but only time will tell.

  7. This is coming from a Bills fan whose team lost a game they should have won at 4th and inches… everyone who is making excuses that the Ravens aren’t as good as they ranked because two bad teams took them to the final play.

    That’s why you play the games. Titans we’re banged up, counted out and lost players left and right during the game and should have lost to a better Bills team. Titans played better and gave the Bills all they could handle a more.

    Ravens win games they shouldn’t, all great teams do that. Ravens are underrated, it’s time they get the credit they deserve.

    Hats off to the Titans, played an incredible game and manhandled the LOS all night long. Bills-Titans is a rivalry, 4 years in a row those games are as physical as any AFC North game has been.

    Bills need to trade with the Eagles for an OL. This is a year they should be selling players while they can and Bills will not win a Championship with the current Offensive Line.

  9. The Dolphins came into the season with high expectations. But here they are at 1-5, ranked 30th and Flores just got outcoached by Urban Meyer. 😂 😂

  10. Nice to see people finally eating their humble pie on AZ. Watch them actually play. Really good and exciting team.

  11. 20. 49ers (2-3, No. 20): Could Kyle Shanahan actually be sliding toward the hot seat?
    ——————-
    Both he and lynch are on the hot seat.
    At least they should be.

  12. Bills are lucky they play in such a crappy division. Wait! Where have we heard that before????
    Bills’ schedule is littered with trap games…

  13. If Pete Carroll got fired he’d never get another job in the NFL. If Kyle Shanahan got fired he’d be the head coach of another team the day after the regular season ends.

  14. The Cards will start to show their collective roster age over the next several games. Earth is coming up fast on their falling feet.

    Ride the high, Cards.
    Ride the high.

  15. YoungQBsAreRolling says:
    October 19, 2021 at 11:58 am

    I can’t imagine the Cardinals and Ravens are real threats in the playoffs given their histories.
    __________________________________________

    What history? Making it to the Superbowl?

