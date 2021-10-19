Raiders signing Desmond Trufant

Getty Images

The Raiders are adding a veteran cornerback to the roster.

Agent Doug Hendrickson announced that his client Desmond Trufant has signed with Las Vegas.

Trufant signed with the Saints in September after being cut by the Bears out of training camp. He had three tackles and a pass defensed in two games before being released earlier this month. Trufant played for the Lions in 2020 and spent the first seven years of his career with the Falcons.

The Raiders had Casey Hayward, Nate Hobbs, Brandon Facyson, Roderick Teamer, Keisean Nixon, and Amik Robertson at corner for their Week Six win over the Broncos. They also have Damon Arnette and Trayvon Mullen on injured reserve.