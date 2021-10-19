Rams sign Donte Deayon, Buddy Howell

Getty Images

The Rams lost a pair of players for the season during Sunday’s rout of the Giants and they made a couple of moves to fill their spots on the roster Tuesday.

Defensive back Donte Deayon and running back Buddy Howell have been signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Running back Jake Funk and tight end Johnny Mundt were placed on injured reserve.

Funk tore a hamstring and Mundt tore an ACL.

Deayon played 66 defensive snaps against the Giants after being called up on Sunday and made four tackles. He started his career with the Giants and played in eight games with them before appearing in three games for the Rams in 2019.

Howell played 33 special teams snaps over two games earlier this season. He spent the last three seasons as a core special teamer in Houston.