Ravens sign Le’Veon Bell to 53-man roster

USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens want to see more of Le’Veon Bell.

After Baltimore used his second of two available standard elevations for Sunday’s win over the Chargers, the team has signed Bell to the 53-man roster.

Bell signed with the Ravens’ practice squad in early September, following the rash of injuries to Baltimore’s running backs room. He’s rushed for 29 yards on 12 carries, scoring his first touchdown as a Raven on Sunday.

While Latavius Murray has been Baltimore’s lead back, he was sidelined by an ankle injury in Sunday’s game. That could give Bell a larger role in the offense.

The Ravens also have Devonta Freeman and Ty’Son Williams at the position.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the team with 392 yards rushing.

Baltimore is No. 4 with 931 yards on the ground.