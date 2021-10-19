Report: Caleb Farley, Cameron Batson suffer torn ACLs

Getty Images

The Titans got a win on Monday night, but they reportedly lost a couple of players for the season.

Longtime Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky reports that cornerback Caleb Farley and wide receiver Cameron Batson suffered torn ACLs during the 34-31 victory over the Bills.

Farley was a first-round pick this spring and his rookie year started with him recovering from back surgery. A shoulder injury in the opener kept him out for three games before he returned in Week Five. With Kristian Fulton on injured reserve, Farley made his first and last start as a rookie on Monday night.

The Titans also saw cornerback Chris Johnson leave with a foot injury, so they may be in the market for help on that front in the coming days.

Batson was injured on a kickoff return at the end of the first half. He had two catches for 15 yards and a touchdown and two carries for 15 yards this season.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan left with a concussion and wide receiver Julio Jones went down with a hamstring injury, so it was a busy night for the Titans’ medical staff across the board.