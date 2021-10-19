Report: Titans signing CB Greg Mabin off Cardinals practice squad

Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are in need of help at cornerback given injuries sustained by Caleb Farley and Chris Jackson in Monday night’s victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Via Field Yates of ESPN.com, the Titans are signing Greg Mabin off the practice squad of the Arizona Cardinals to help out at the position.

Mabin spent parts of last season splitting time between the Titans practice squad and active roster. He was waived last November and claimed off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he’d appear in five games for the team. Mabin re-signed with Tennessee this offseason but was placed on injured reserve in August before being released with an injury settlement.

Mabin signed with the Cardinals practice squad in early October.

The Titans were already without starting cornerback Kristian Fulton due to a hamstring injury entering Monday night’s game. The injuries to Farley and Jackson have further depleted the unit.