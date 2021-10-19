Rob Gronkowski not at Bucs walkthrough, Antoine Winfield Jr. still in concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Buccaneers got the weekend off after beating the Eagles and returned to the facility on Tuesday for a walkthrough practice session.

Reporters at the session noted that tight end Rob Gronkowski was not in attendance. Gronkowski has missed the last three games with injured ribs and has not taken part in any practices since being injured in the team’s Week Three loss to the Rams.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was at the practice after missing Week Six with a concussion, but head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that he has not been cleared through the concussion protocol at this point. Linebacker Lavonte David, who missed last Thursday with an ankle injury, and cornerback Richard Sherman, who left the game with a hamstring injury, were also in attendance.

The Bucs will release an injury report after Wednesday’s practice and that will shed more light on who might be able to play against the Bears in Week Seven.