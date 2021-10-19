Ronnie Stanley to have season-ending ankle surgery

Getty Images

The Ravens won’t have tackle Ronnie Stanley for the rest of the year.

Stanley, who suffered a broken ankle after signing a long-term deal in 2020, played in the regular-season opener before exiting, due to lingering issues with the ankle. The team announced on Tuesday that he’ll have another surgery on the ankle, and that he’ll miss the rest of the season.

“This is not what I wanted or expected when coming into the season,” Stanley said. “Throughout the year, I did everything I could to be 100 percent healthy so I could be out there playing for our team and city. As a competitor, I have a mindset of sacrificing my body for my brothers and my team to reach our goals. At this point in time, my ankle isn’t where it should be.”

Stanley added that he hopes to return at full health in 2022.

Signed through 2025, Stanley inked a five-year $98.75 million extension in 2020. Of the amount, more than $64 million is guaranteed.