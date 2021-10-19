Saints designate Kwon Alexander, Marcus Davenport, Tre’Quan Smith for return from IR

Getty Images

Wide receiver Michael Thomas isn’t ready to make his return to the Saints lineup, but several other players are moving closer to making it back onto the field.

The Saints designated linebacker Kwon Alexander, defensive end Marcus Davenport, and wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith for return from injured reserve on Tuesday. They designated kicker Wil Lutz for return on Monday and all four players could be activated in time to play against the Seahawks on Monday.

If not, they’ll have another couple of weeks to practice before the window to activate them will close.

Smith went on injured reserve before Week One with a hamstring injury. Alexander (elbow) and Davenport (pectoral) were both injured in the season-opening win over the Packers.