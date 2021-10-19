Saints signing Lamar Miller to their practice squad

Getty Images

The Saints are bringing in some depth at running back.

New Orleans is singing Lamar Miller to its practice squad, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Miller made the Pro Bowl for the Texans in 2018, rushing for 973 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 25 passes for 163 yards with a TD that year.

But Miller tore his ACL in the 2019 preseason and he hasn’t played much since then.

Miller’s had stints with New England, Chicago, and Washington. He appeared in one game for the Bears in 2020, recording a couple of catches on five offensive snaps.

The Saints could use some depth at running back with Tony Jones on injured reserve with a right ankle sprain.