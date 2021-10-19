Taylor Lewan tweets “I’m alright”

Getty Images

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was strapped to a backboard was he was carted off the field in the second quarter of Monday night’s game against the Bills. But he appears to be OK on Tuesday.

Lewan tweeted, “Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers, I’m alright. #NoBadDays” on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after, head coach Mike Vrabel said in his press conference that he saw Lewan on Tuesday morning.

“I would say all signs lead to him being in the concussion protocol,” Vrabel told reporters. “I’d say he’s doing as well as he could be.”

Lewan tore his ACL last year but returned to start the team’s Week One matchup against Arizona. He missed the Week Two contest against Seattle after injuring his knee in pregame warmups. But Lewan has started the four game since.

Kendall Lamm played the remaining 60 percent of Tennessee’s offensive snaps in the team’s win.