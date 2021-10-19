Texans officially release Whitney Mercilus

Getty Images

Word on Monday night was that the Texans would release defensive end Whitney Mercilus and the move became official on Tuesday afternoon.

The move ends Mercilus’ run with the team after 134 games, which ranks third in franchise history. Mercilus was at an event at a school in Houston on Tuesday and said, via Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk790, that the parting of the ways was a “mutual thing” and that he’s looking forward to what’s next.

If he has his choice, Mercilus said a move to a contending team is “the direction I want to go” because competing for a title would be a “cherry on top” of his career.

Texans chairman Cal McNair said there “aren’t many players in franchise history who have impacted our organization and community the way” that Mercilus has and said he will always consider him a member of the organization.