Texans signing Jimmy Morrissey off Raiders’ practice squad

The Texans are signing center Jimmy Morrissey from the Raiders’ practice squad, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

The Texans had a need at the position with starter Justin Britt sidelined with a knee injury. Justin McCray is the other center on the roster, and he started Sunday against the Colts.

The Raiders selected Morrissey in the seventh round of the 2021 draft out of the University of Pittsburgh. They cut him out of training camp Aug. 31 but signed Morrissey back to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Morrissey has not played a regular-season game.