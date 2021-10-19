Titans put Caleb Farley, Cameron Batson on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Titans announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday, including a move to injured reserve for two players who suffered season ending injuries in Monday night’s win.

Cornerback Caleb Farley and wide receiver Cameron Batson both tore their ACLs during the victory, so the Titans opened a pair of roster spots by putting them on IR. They filled one of those roster spots by activating defensive back Brady Breeze off of injured reserve and opened another by waiving punter Johnny Townsend.

Townsend’s roster spot is likely going to go to punter Brett Kern once he’s taken off the COVID-19 reserve list.

Farley was a first-round pick this spring and he made his first NFL start on Monday night. Farley had back surgery in the spring and a shoulder injury in September, so it hasn’t been the kind of rookie year one dreams about.