Titans will take it day by day with Julio Jones

USA TODAY Sports

The Titans saw several players leave Monday night’s win over the Bills with injuries, including wide receiver Julio Jones.

Jones had missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury, but returned to the starting lineup on Monday. He had three catches for 59 yards, including a 48-yarder he grabbed after it caromed off the helmet of Bills safety Micah Hyde, before leaving the game with more hamstring issues.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said the team will see how Jones fares in the coming days before making any decisions about his availability for their Week Seven date with the Chiefs.

“We’re just going to take it day by day,” Vrabel said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennesseean.

The Titans also had wide receiver A.J. Brown dealing with food poisoning, but he was able to play through the finish and led the team with seven catches for 91 yards.