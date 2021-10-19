Urban Meyer says Matthew Wright’s earned Jaguars kicking job

Getty Images

The Jaguars turned to kicker Matthew Wright twice in the final minutes of the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game for field goals of more than 50 yards and Wright delivered both times.

The first kick took a ridiculous curve to sneak inside the upright and tie the Dolphins while the second was a surer shot for the win in London. The two kicks were enough to change Wright’s status on the depth chart.

Wright beat out Josh Lambo for a spot on the gameday roster the last few weeks, but Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said on Monday that there won’t be a need for further weekly competitions.

“We are actually going to meet on, today, roster, whatever movements we have. But obviously, Matt’s earned the right to be the starting kicker right now,” Meyer said, via John Shipley of SI.com.

Lambo has been in Jacksonville since 2017, but three missed field goals and two missed extra points opened the door for Wright and Wright’s performance in London appears to have shut it on Lambo.