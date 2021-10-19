Vikings activate Kene Nwangwu off injured reserve

Getty Images

The Vikings will have one of their draft picks back after their bye week.

Minnesota announced on Tuesday that the club has activated running back Kene Nwangwu off of injured reserve.

Nwangwu went on IR at the start of the season after suffering a knee injury during the preseason. The Vikings selected Nwangwu in the fourth round of this year’s draft out of Iowa State. He rushed for 744 yards in 48 collegiate games.

As a corresponding move, the Vikings released running back Ameer Abdullah.

Abdullah had appeared in all six games for Minnesota, returning kicks for the last three. Abdullah also took seven carries for 30 yards and caught three passes for 17 yards.