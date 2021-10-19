Von Miller: I don’t know who the Browns’ tackle I’m going against is, but I’m going to kill him

Getty Images

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller is ready to feast on Thursday night.

Miller said today that he’s planning to have a huge game against the Browns, no matter who he’s lining up against.

“I will play well in this game,” Miller said, via Aric DiLalla. “I’m going to have a great game. . . . I don’t know who the tackle I’m going against is, but I’m going to kill him.”

Miller wasn’t taking a shot at the Browns’ offensive tackles by saying he doesn’t know who they are, he was simply pointing to the reality that the Browns’ two starting offensive tackles, Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin, are both injured, and it’s unclear who will start for Cleveland on Thursday night.

Miller is not a player you want to face with your starting offensive tackles injured. It may be a rough night for Baker Mayfield on Thursday.