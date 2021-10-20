49ers “pretty optimistic” about Jimmy Garoppolo playing, less hopeful on Trey Lance

Getty Images

Signs continue to point toward Jimmy Garoppolo making the start at quarterback for the 49ers against the Colts on Sunday night.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Garoppolo will be a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice as he continues to make his way back from the calf injury that kept him out of Week Five’s loss to Arizona. While Shanahan said he’d prefer a full practice, he still believes Garoppolo will be ready to go this weekend.

“It will be good to go out there and be full-go today,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “I know he’s limited because we’ve got to make sure he can do everything. We’ll have a much better idea today, but I’m pretty optimistic about it.”

There’s less optimism when it comes to rookie Trey Lance. He sprained his knee while starting in place of Garoppolo and isn’t practicing.

“We were hoping he could go this week,” Shanahan said. “It doesn’t look like it. He might have a chance at the end of the week, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s not ready to go until next week.”

Nate Sudfeld is the only quarterback on the practice squad and is likely headed to the active roster one way or another in Week Seven.