A periodic Playmakers preorder plug

In fewer than five months, Playmakers will launch. Until then, I’m trying to get as many of you to buy it as I can.

I know it’s a tough sell, since the book isn’t available for nearly five months. One benefit, as previously mentioned, is the Playmakers podcast, a weekly (sometime more than that) exclusive audio product that features my take on relevant NFL topics. Only those who have preordered qualify for the podcast.

Here’s another reason to preorder, and I’ll freely admit the selfish motive. I want to sell as many of these as I can, obviously. Preordering the book is, in a strange sort of way, your endorsement of what we do. (I know, visiting the website on a regular basis should be enough. And it is. I just always want a little more.)

It’s been a delicate couple of weeks, as you can imagine. We’ve been pushing the Gruden/WFT emails situation aggressively, primarily because I believe someone high in the league’s power structure is deliberately hiding something — and because I believe that whatever it is should be exposed. Buying the book supports the take-no-crap spirit that has fueled this operation for nearly 20 years. And it will give you more than 300 pages of anecdotes and lessons and other content that peels back the curtain on the way the NFL really works, and doesn’t.

So, yes, I’m asking blatantly. Buy the book. Show that you’re behind what we do. Let them know that you are. The stronger the chorus that constantly pushes for the truth, the harder it becomes to hide it.

We’ve seen multiple examples in recent weeks of the cozy access journalism that incentivizes going along to get along. We’ve tried to develop access while also being committed to writing what needs to be written, saying what needs to be said. It’s not easy, especially when some in the business have sold out when it comes to covering the NFL with fierce and stubborn independence.

Playmakers was written with fierce and stubborn independence. After my wife read an early draft, she said, “This is going to piss off a lot of people.” Maybe it will. I didn’t write it with the goal of gratuitously pissing anyone off. I wrote it with the goal of telling the truth.

Truth be told, I’d like you to preorder it. It’s a small price to pay for your lifetime subscription to PFT.

