Antonio Brown out of practice with sprained ankle

Wide receiver Antonio Brown wasn’t on the field at Buccaneers practice on Wednesday.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said that Brown was held out of the session because of a sprained ankle. Brown was hurt in last Thursday’s win over the Eagles.

Brown missed the team’s Week Three loss to the Rams while on the COVID-19 reserve list. He has 29 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns in the team’s other five games this season.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), and cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) were also out of practice. Gronkowski has missed three games while the other two players were injured against Philadelphia. Tight end O.J. Howard and edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul were also out of practice. Safety Antoine Winfield was on the field, but, per Arians, remains in the concussion protocol.