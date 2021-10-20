Brian Poole working out for Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots are taking a look at a possible veteran addition to their cornerback group on Wednesday.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said that his client Brian Poole will work out for the Patriots. Poole was released off of the Saints’ injured reserve list earlier this month.

Poole signed with the Saints in July after spending the last two seasons with the Jets. He had 103 tackles, three interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and a sack in 23 games for the Jets before shoulder and knee injuries ended his 2020 season. He spent his first three seasons with the Falcons.

J.C. Jackson, Jalen Mills, and Jonathan Jones saw the most snaps at cornerback for the Patriots in Week Six. Shaun Wade and Joejuan Williams were inactive for the overtime loss to the Cowboys.