Broncos sign Tyrie Cleveland to active roster

Getty Images

The Broncos signed receiver Tyrie Cleveland to their active roster from their practice squad Wednesday.

Cleveland, a second-year player, appeared in the past two games as a standard elevation from the practice squad. He has seen action on 15 offensive snaps and 22 on special teams.

Cleveland played 10 games for the Broncos as a rookie in 2020, totaling six receptions for 63 yards and returning 10 kickoff returns for 234 yards (23.4 avg.). The Broncos made him a seventh-round choice.

The Broncos also signed receiver David Moore back to the practice squad after cutting him from the active roster Tuesday. Moore has played two games for the Broncos, seeing action on 23 offensive snaps this season.

Moore has no stats this season.