C.J. Mosley “optimistic” he can play Sunday despite hamstring injury

Getty Images

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley only played two games in his first two seasons with the Jets, but he was able to be in the lineup for each of the team’s first five games of this season.

There’s some question about his availability for No. 6, however. Mosley hurt his hamstring near the end of the team’s Week Five loss to the Falcons in London and he did not take part in practice on Wednesday. Mosley said his experience with aggravating a groin injury in 2019 makes him cautious about returning to action too quickly, but that he feels good about his chances of being in the lineup in New England this Sunday.

“Right now, we’re looking optimistic for this weekend,” Mosley said, via Bob Glauber of Newsday.

Mosley said that he believes the ultimate call will come down to how he feels during pregame warmups. Mosley leads the Jets with 45 tackles and also has a sack and a forced fumble this season.