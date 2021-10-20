Case Keenum: I’m built for this

Getty Images

With the torn labrum in Baker Mayfield‘s left shoulder too much for the quarterback to play through, backup Case Keenum will start for the Browns on Thursday night.

It’s Keenum’s first start since 2019, when the journeyman veteran QB made eight starts for Washington.

Keenum also started the entire 2018 season for the Broncos, Cleveland’s opponent on Thursday.

“I feel very ready,” Keenum said Wednesday, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’ve been ready. You don’t have to get ready if you stay ready, and I’ve been ready since I got here. I’m excited.

“I’m built for this. … This is what I’ve done my whole career.”

Keenum also lauded Mayfield’s toughness in trying to play through the torn labrum in his left shoulder. Mayfield had started 51 consecutive games for the Browns.

“It would take a freight train to take him out of the game, and I’m assuming that’s what it did,’’ Keenum said. “He’s a tough, tough dude.”

Keenum won’t have the benefit of playing with star running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, as both are out with calf injuries. He also may be without starting offensive tackles Jedrick Wills (ankle) and Jack Conklin (knee). And receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) wouldn’t have practiced on Monday or Tuesday.

But Keenum does have the benefit of veteran experience. He’s started 62 games since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Houston in 2012. He led the Vikings to the postseason in 2017, tossing 22 touchdowns and seven picks in 14 starts. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was Keenum’s position coach that season with Minnesota.