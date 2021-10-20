Case Keenum: We are going to know where Von Miller is every down

Getty Images

The Browns list starting offensive tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin as questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Broncos. That prompted edge rusher Von Miller to declare that he doesn’t care who starts at tackle for the Browns against him, “I’m going to kill him.”

Miller likely doesn’t care who’s at quarterback for the Browns either.

But Cleveland announced Wednesday it will start Miller’s former teammate, Case Keenum, with Baker Mayfield out with an injured left shoulder. Keenum’s last start came in Week 17 of 2019 when he played for Washington in a loss to the Cowboys.

“I saw Von’s media deal the other day, and I tried to text him,” Keenum said Wednesday. “I think we came to an agreement that he is just going to go out there and not rush the quarterback. I think he is going to take a knee every time on third down, so I think we will be good. No, I am just kidding. He did not say that. I think he changed his number. I tried to text him. He is a tough guy to block in run or pass. We are going to know where he is at all times. There is no doubt about that.”