Chargers are expected to sign Andre Roberts

It didn’t take long for veteran returner Andre Roberts to find a new team.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Roberts is expected to sign with the Chargers.

The Texans cut Roberts earlier this week. He’s averaged just 4.1 yards per punt return and 21.4 yards on 18 kick returns this season.

Los Angeles has used several kick returners in 2021, with K.J. Hill, Larry Rontreee, Nasir Adderly, and Jalen Guyton all returning at least two kicks. Hill has averaged 6.8 yards on six punt returns.

Roberts was a Pro Bowler last year for Buffalo when he averaged 9.9 yards per punt return and led the league with 30.0 yards per kick return.

Roberts, 33, has been in the league since 2010, when the Cardinals drafted him in the third round. He’s played limited offensive snaps throughout his career, but particularly as he’s gotten older as a returner.

He was only on the field for 26 of Houston’s offensive reps in 2021, making one catch for 35 yards. Roberts had four receptions for 34 yards last year for the Bills.