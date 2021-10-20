Chris Jones back at Chiefs practice, Tyreek Hill sits with quad injury

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones has missed the last two games with a wrist injury, but it looks like he’s on the path back to the lineup this week.

Jones took part in practice on Wednesday for the first time since Week Four. Cornerback Charvarius Ward, who has been out with a quad injury since Week Two, was also back on the practice field as the team began their on-field preparations for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

“Just kind of get back in the swing, knock the rust off, get back in the swing of things,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “They’ve been working hard; just they haven’t been practicing. Their conditioning won’t be necessarily the issue, just getting back out there and doing the football stuff.”

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill did not practice due to the quad injury that limited him to 47 offensive snaps against Washington. He had nine catches for 76 yards.

Left guard Joe Thuney (hand), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (triceps contusion), and fullback Michael Burton (left pectoral strain) were also out of practice. Reid indicated Thuney, who played every snap last week with a fractured hand, was getting a rest day.