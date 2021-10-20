Dak Prescott is the NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

For a period in last Sunday’s game against the Patriots, it looked like Dak Prescott‘s hot start to the 2021 season might have come to an end.

He was intercepted and lost a fumble deep in Patriots territory, which helped New England get to halftime with a 14-10 lead over the NFC East club. Prescott got fully back on track after halftime, however.

Prescott was 19-of-28 for 253 yards and two touchdowns while leading a drive for a game-tying field goal late in the fourth quarter and another for a game-winning touchdown in overtime. That touchdown came on a 35-yard throw to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and left the Cowboys at 5-1 on the season.

It also helped convince the NFL to name Prescott, who finished with 445 yards and three touchdowns, the NFC offensive player of the week. He can celebrate the honor while rehabbing his calf injury in hopes that he’ll be good to go after a Week Seven bye.