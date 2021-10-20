Davis Mills starts again for the Texans

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor is day-to-day with a lingering hamstring injury. The day of his return won’t be Sunday.

Houston coach David Culley told reporters on Wednesday that rookie Davis Mills will start against the Cardinals.

Mills has started four games for the Texans. He also played in the second half of the Week Two loss to the Browns.

For the year, Mills has completed 88 of 139 passes for 912 yards, with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has a passer rating of 73.2.

The 6-0 Cardinals are currently 17.5-point favorites against the Texans, who have lost five in a row after winning in Week One over Jacksonville.