DeForest Buckner: “It’s a little personal” facing 49ers

Getty Images

When players prepare to face their former teams, they usually answer questions about added emotion by saying some variation of it being just another game.

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is taking a different path this week. Buckner was traded to the Colts by the 49ers in 2019 after failing to come to an agreement on a contract extension. Buckner said last year that he had hoped the team would meet him in the middle during negotiations and reiterated that he was disappointed when that didn’t work out in a call with 49ers media on Wednesday.

Buckner said that he’s happy with the way things worked out, but didn’t disguise the fact that his history with the 49ers makes Sunday’s game mean a little bit more.

“It’s a little personal. . . . It’s life coming full circle. Will probably have mixed emotions,” Buckner said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com.

Buckner was named a first-team All-Pro in his first season with the Colts. He has 28 tackles and two sacks so far this season.