Derrick Henry is the AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Running back Derrick Henry ran the Titans to another win on Monday and now he’s been honored for his performance.

For the second time this season, Henry is the AFC offensive player of the week.

Henry rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, also adding a pair of receptions for 13 yards. He had a 76-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and scored a go-ahead 13-yard touchdown with 3:05 left in the contest.

The running back now leads the league with 783 yards rushing, 162 carries, and 10 touchdowns. Henry’s currently averaging 130.5 yards per game, which puts him on pace for a record 2,219 yards in 17 games.

He’s gone over 100 yards rushing in five consecutive games, with at least 130 yards in four of them.

Henry was also the AFC offensive player of the week after the team’s victory over the Seahawks back in Week Two.

The Titans are now 4-2 with a matchup against the Chiefs at home in Week Seven.