Eagles designate Tyree Jackson, K’Von Wallace to return from IR

After trading Zach Ertz to the Cardinals, the Eagles are getting some reinforcements at tight end as part of a series of Wednesday transactions.

Philadelphia announced that the team has designated tight end Tyree Jackson and safety K'Von Wallace to return from injured reserve. Both players now have a 21-day practice window to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Jackson suffered a back injury during the preseason and has been sidelined ever since. A former college quarterback at Buffalo, Jackson signed with the Eagles in January and transitioned to tight end with the franchise.

Wallace suffered a partially separated shoulder in Philadelphia’s Week Three loss to Dallas. He’s recorded six total tackles in his 115 defensive snaps in 2021. Wallace joined the Eagles as a fourth-round pick out of Clemson last year.

The Eagles also announced that they’ve signed tight end Richard Rodgers to their practice squad and released offensive tackle Casey Tucker from the practice squad.

Rodgers caught 24 passes for 345 yards with a pair of touchdowns for the Eagles last year. He spent his first four seasons with Green Bay and has 145 career receptions for 1,518 yards with 15 touchdowns.