Giants designate Aaron Robinson, Elerson Smith for return

The Giants have been missing several players because of injury in recent weeks, but they’re set to get a couple of their 2021 draft picks on the field.

The team announced that defensive back Aaron Robinson and linebacker Elerson Smith have been designated to return. They can take part in practice on Wednesday and be activated at any point in the next 21 days.

Robinson was a third-round pick out of UCF this spring. He had core muscle surgery this summer and opened the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Smith was a fourth-round pick from Northern Iowa. He hurt his hamstring in training camp and went on injured reserve ahead of Week One.