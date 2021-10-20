Hakeem Adeniji returns to practice from non-football injury list

Getty Images

The Bengals cleared offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji to return to practice Wednesday.

Adeniji required surgery to repair a pectoral injury in June. He went on the reserve/non-football injury list Aug. 31.

His return opens a 21-day window during which he can practice with the team without counting against the 53-player active roster. He is eligible to be activated to the roster at any time during that period.

The Bengals made Adeniji a sixth-round choice in 2020.

Adeniji played 15 games and made five starts during his rookie season.

The Bengals had expected Adeniji to compete for the swing tackle spot before his injury.