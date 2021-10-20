Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot delivers his own daughter

Getty Images

The Jaguars got back from London just in time.

Early Tuesday, the wife of defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot went into labor. As they headed for the hospital, Aumari Smoot felt to her knees. After Dawuane caught his wife, he then delivered his daughter in his living room.

Paramedics helped him with the tying of the umbilical cord.

The baby’s name is Ahlani Moon Smoot. She’ll always have an interesting story to tell of how she made her official entrance to the world.

Smoot, a third-round pick of the Jaguars in 2017, is in his fifth year with the team.