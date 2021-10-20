Jaylon Johnson posts on social media that Bears fined him $2,745 for being late

Getty Images

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is in hot water for being late, and may be in more hot water for complaining publicly about the consequences.

Johnson posted a picture on social media of the letter that was sent to him informing him he had been fined. Johnson added his own commentary making clear he wasn’t happy about it.

“This shii crazy bruh,” Johnson wrote. “Walked in as it turned 8:16 and they tax me like this.”

The letter was headed NOTICE OF VIOLATION OF CLUB DISCIPLINE SCHEDULE and dated on Tuesday.

“This is to inform you that you are hereby being fined $2,745.00 for your Unexcused Late to Building at Daily Specified Mandatory Report Time on October 19, 2021, pursuant to 2.5(j) of the 2021 Chicago Bears’ Maximum Club Discipline Schedule in accordance with Article 42 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement,” the letter said. “Please note that repeated violations of the same offense may result in escalated fine amounts, or discipline for Conduct Detrimental to the Club which may include the maximum fine amounts and/or suspension without pay as set forth in the Club Discipline Schedule.”

The letter is signed, “Sincerely, Matt Nagy, Head Coach.”

Nagy indicated today that he wasn’t thrilled with Johnson for putting team business on social media.

“I’ll be able to talk to him and see what that’s all about,” Nagy said. “But Jaylon’s been doing great. Again, for what it is and where we’re at, I’ll be able to discuss it with him.”

On game says, Johnson is showing up to work. Johnson has started every game this year and has only missed one snap all season.