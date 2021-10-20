Jerry Jones would be “a little concerned” about Dak Prescott if Cowboys played this week

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the bye week is coming at the right time for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Prescott’s calf injury might be an issue if the Cowboys had a game this week. But with the Cowboys off this week, Jones expects Prescott to be good to go next week against the Vikings.

“I think the fact that the bye is there, my feeling is that ought to take care of it in terms of enough time for it to get to where he can really compete normally,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “So, I think I would be probably a little concerned, a little concerned if we were playing this week. But the fact we got two could help it in terms of me, my mind, Dr. Jones being comfortable.”

The Cowboys have referred to Prescott’s injury as a calf strain and said it will be re-evaluated next week.