Joe Burrow on voice rest due to lingering effects of throat contusion

Joe Burrow didn’t have much trouble with the crowd in Detroit, where a paid attendance of 50,831 was less than that. The crowd in Baltimore on Sunday will test the Bengals quarterback’s throat issues.

Team doctors have Burrow on voice rest because of throat soreness, a team spokesperson said Wednesday. Burrow skipped his weekly media availability for a second consecutive week.

“The doctors said he should rest a little bit more, so that’s what we’re going to do,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

Burrow was poked in the throat during the Oct. 10 game against Green Bay and was sent to the hospital after the overtime loss as a precaution.

He has a voice contusion.

Burrow did not do any voice cadences during practice last week, Taylor said, but the Bengals never had to go to a silent count against the Lions. They likely will Sunday.

The Bengals are preparing as if no one in the huddle will be able to hear Burrow.

“Those guys gotta be locked in in the huddle and really intent, looking at his lips,” Taylor said, “because it’s going to be noisy on Sunday.”