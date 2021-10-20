Julio Jones, A.J. Brown don’t practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Titans had both of their top wide receivers in the lineup for Monday night’s win over the Bills, but neither of them were on the practice field Wednesday.

Julio Jones was out with the hamstring injury that he suffered in that game. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Tuesday that the team would take it day by day with Jones, who missed Weeks Four and Five with a hamstring problem.

A.J. Brown was questionable for Monday night because of food poisoning, but had seven catches for 91 yards. He was listed as out with an illness on Wednesday.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan is in the concussion protocol after getting hurt on Monday and he didn’t practice.

Kicker Randy Bullock (shoulder), cornerback Chris Jackson (ankle), running back Jeremy McNichols (ankle), and wide receiver Chester Rogers (groin) were also out of practice.