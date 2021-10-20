Kadarius Toney, Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay won’t practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Giants will kick off their practice week without three key members of their offense.

Head coach Joe Judge said before Wednesday’s practice that wide receiver Kadarius Toney, running back Saquon Barkley, and wide receiver Kenny Golladay will be working with members of the training staff while the rest of the team goes through their paces.

Toney hurt his ankle in Week Five and got on the field in Week Six before making an early exit against the Rams. Judge said the team has not ruled him out for this weekend’s game against the Panthers or discussed an injured reserve stint.

Barkley missed last Sunday with an ankle injury and Golladay sat out with a knee injury.