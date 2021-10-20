Lane Johnson returns to practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past three games. Johnson revealed Monday that he took time away from the team to deal with his mental health.

Johnson had a limited practice as he works his way back into football shape.

Jordan Mailata, who moved from left tackle to the right side to replace Johnson, said it’s “bloody great” to see Johnson back.

“He just brings us a morale boost that — it’s needed, especially how we’re going right now,” Mailata said, via Les Bowen of the Associated Press. “Glad we have him back. Glad he’s doing well.”

Johnson played all 187 offensive snaps in the first three games. He then left the team for what the Eagles described as “personal reasons.”

Johnson said on social media he has battled depression and anxiety for a long time.

“Anything our players deal with, we want to be there for them,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday. “That’s what we’ve based everything on, is this first of our core values, of connecting.”