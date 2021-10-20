Latavius Murray doesn’t practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Running back injuries were a theme of the Ravens preseason and they’re dealing with another one this week.

Latavius Murray hurt his ankle in last Sunday’s win over the Chargers and did not practice on Wednesday. Murray started that game, played 26 offensive snaps, and ran nine times for 44 yards and a touchdown.

If Murray can’t go, Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell would likely see an uptick in work and Ty'Son Williams could return to the lineup after being inactive last weekend.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring), left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee), and center Bradley Bozeman (back) were also out of practice as the Ravens prepared to face the Titans. Linebacker Justin Houston, cornerback Jimmy Smith, and cornerback Tavon Young were not on the practice field, although the reason for their absence isn’t known at this point.