Lions sign Geronimo Allison to active roster

The Lions filled an open spot on their active roster on Wednesday morning.

The team announced that they have signed wide receiver Geronimo Allison off of their practice squad.

Allison was elevated for last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals and played 13 offensive snaps and 15 defensive snaps. It was Allison’s first regular season game since 2019 because he opted out of playing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had 89 catches for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns in 46 games for the Packers between 2016 and 2019.

The Lions have designated tackle Taylor Decker and defensive lineman Kevin Strong for return from injured reserve. They’ll need to drop other players from the roster to activate them ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Rams.