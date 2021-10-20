Matt LaFleur on David Bakhtiari’s return: It’s something we’ll just take day by day

Getty Images

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is officially taking another step toward his return.

Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed to reporters that Bakhtiari will practice on Wednesday for the first time since tearing his ACL in practice on New Year’s Eve last year. LaFleur said on Monday that he expected Bakhtiari to practice this week.

“He’ll be out there today,” LaFleur said in his press conference. “I think it’s something that we’ll just take day-by-day. Today’s practice is primarily a walk-through. We will have a short individual period, but for the most part, it’s an above-the-neck type day.”

Bakhtiari’s return to practice opens a 21-day window for the Packers to activate him to the 53-man roster. He’s been on the physically unable to perform list to start the season.

The Packers have started Elgton Jenkins and Yosh Nijman at left tackle through the first six games of the season.