Matt Prater named NFC special teams player of the week

The Cardinals remained undefeated by beating the Browns in Week Six and one of the team’s players had his effort recognized by the league on Wednesday.

Kicker Matt Prater was named the NFC special teams player of the week. It’s the 14th time that Prater has received weekly honors over the course of his career.

Prater made all three field goals and all four extra points he tried during the 37-14 victory. He is now 11-of-14 on field goals and 23-of-23 on extra points during his first season with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will try to move their record to 7-0 against the Texans this weekend and Prater’s reliable leg will be part of that effort.