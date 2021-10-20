Matthew Wright is the AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

After 20 consecutive losses, the Jaguars badly needed a win over the Dolphins in London.

Kicker Matthew Wright came through with a game-winning 53-yard field goal as time expired and he’s been named AFC special teams player of the week for his performance.

Kicking in his third game for the Jaguars, Wright hit field goals of 40, 54, and 53 yards. He tied the score with 3:40 left before his final kick gave Jacksonville its first victory since Week One of the 2020 season.

Wright also made both of his extra points.

Wright has performed so well over the last three weeks that he induced the Jags to let go of kicker Josh Lambo on Tuesday. Lambo had been with Jacksonville since 2017.

The Jaguars have their bye in Week Seven before traveling to Seattle to face the Seahawks in Week Eight.