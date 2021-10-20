Nick Sirianni: I’m doubling down on things I know will get us better every single day

Getty Images

After losing to the Buccaneers last Thursday, the Eagles fell to 2-4.

First-year head coach Nick Sirianni was back at the podium to meet with the media on Wednesday and told reporters that he did plenty of self-scouting over the long weekend. But with a matchup with the Raiders coming on Sunday, Sirianni also said he gets how the fans feel about being two games under .500 six weeks in.

“I understand the impatience,” Sirianni said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m doubling down on things I know will get us better every single day. I don’t ride the waves of the season because it can get bumpy if you do.”

Philadelphia is the league’s most penalized team, drawing 54 accepted penalties. That’s certainly affected the team’s performance, with several touchdowns waived off the board in recent weeks.

But there have been some encouraging signs, with a blocked punt spurring the team to victory over the Panthers in Week Five. And the club made it tight against the Buccaneers on Thursday, falling 28-22.

The Eagles travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders this weekend. A win in Southern Nevada would likely help ease some of the impatience that Sirianni’s already experiencing in his tenure.