Odell Beckham, both starting tackles questionable for Browns

The Browns won’t have quarterback Baker Mayfield for Thursday night’s game against the Broncos and it remains to be seen if they’ll have wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham hurt his shoulder in last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers and he has been listed as questionable to face Denver. Beckham was listed as a non-participant in practice each day this week.

Case Keenum will be starting at quarterback for a Browns offense that will also be without running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. They are hoping to have their starting offensive tackles available to block for Keenum and running back D'Ernest Johnson.

Right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) and left tackle Jedrick Wills (ankle) didn’t play last week and didn’t practice on Monday or Tuesday, but were back for limited work in Wednesday’s practice. Center JC Tretter (knee) is also listed as questionable.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, chest, knee), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee), linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen), and linebacker Mack Wilson (calf) are also listed as questionable. Cornerback A.J. Green (shoulder, groin) is the only defensive player ruled out for Thursday night.