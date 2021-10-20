Olin Kreutz wants to punch Aaron Rodgers in the face

Getty Images

On Sunday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his thoughts regarding the Bears known to their fans. Then, a former Bears player made his thoughts regarding Rodgers known.

Olin Kreutz, appearing on WSCR radio in Chicago, said of Rodgers, “I’d like to punch him in his face.”

“When you see that, that’s your first reaction, right?,” Kreutz added regarding Rodgers’s interaction with Chicago fans after scoring a touchdown at Soldier Field, via NBCChicago.com. “I don’t care if you’re right. I don’t care what his excuse is, that just is your first reaction. To me, that’s a lame excuse. . . . Just because you’re right doesn’t make you right for doing it.”

Rodgers addressed Kreutz’s remarks during his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee.

“Are we getting that soft as a society that we can’t have a back and forth now?” Rodgers said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “Somebody can pay for a ticket and say whatever the hell they want, which I think they should be able to, that’s fine, but the one time you say something back to them, that gets caught on hot mic . . . now it’s that I’ve disrespected an entire city and organization and my own organization.”

Yeah, it’s a damn shame that people would be so sensitive.

Meanwhile, Kreutz may not have engaged in mere hyperbole. In 2005, he punched Bears teammate Fred Miller in the face, breaking his jaw. Kreutz reportedly did the same thing prior to the 1998 draft with a University of Washington teammate, based on an ESPN.com item regarding the Miller injury.

So, basically, Rodgers should keep his head on a swivel. Of all the people who’d possibly like to punch him in the face, Kreutz is one with a clear track record of punching faces.